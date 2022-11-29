Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ESRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
