Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,452 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.