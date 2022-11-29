Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 1.1 %

VIVO stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Meridian Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

