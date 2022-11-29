APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Down 1.4 %

APG stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of APi Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 863,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.