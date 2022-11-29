Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

