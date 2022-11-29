Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
