Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

PKE opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $281.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.64. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.