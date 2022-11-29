TheStreet Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.64.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE OMF opened at $37.79 on Friday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.