Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Toro by 14.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Toro by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Toro by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after buying an additional 120,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Toro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTC opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.