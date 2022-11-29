Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,714 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $45,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,612,000 after purchasing an additional 993,218 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,575 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,149,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $45.76.

