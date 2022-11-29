Credit Suisse AG Sells 396,693 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $44,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,424 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,322,000. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

