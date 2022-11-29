Credit Suisse AG Purchases 89,934 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $46,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after acquiring an additional 707,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

