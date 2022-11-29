Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $45,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

