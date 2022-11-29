Credit Suisse AG Purchases 121,788 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,788 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Corteva worth $46,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corteva Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

