Credit Suisse AG Has $47.14 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,537 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $47,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.