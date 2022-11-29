Credit Suisse AG Purchases 46,257 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $48,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

