Seeyond Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,600,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

