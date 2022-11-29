Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

