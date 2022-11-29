U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $493,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

