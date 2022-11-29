BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of BCE worth $47,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

