Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

