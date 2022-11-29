Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of NetEase worth $56,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in NetEase by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $114.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

