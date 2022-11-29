U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $81.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

