Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $47,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,781,000 after purchasing an additional 504,324 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.