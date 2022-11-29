VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $208,382,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

