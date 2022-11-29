W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

