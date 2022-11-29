Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $64,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $58,739,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $56,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $151.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

