Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFIG opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

