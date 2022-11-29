Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 3,744 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.36. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

