1,200 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.
Insider Activity at Seagen
Seagen Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44.
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
