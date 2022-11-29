1,200 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

