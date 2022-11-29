U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

