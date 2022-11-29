Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $244,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

