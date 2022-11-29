Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $218,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

