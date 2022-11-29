Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

