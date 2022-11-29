DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 160.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DocuSign by 28.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after buying an additional 120,288 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,825,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $255.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

