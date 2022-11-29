Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

