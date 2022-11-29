Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Lessened by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

