Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

