Commerce Bank Has $3.65 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $363.28 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $468.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

