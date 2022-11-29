LPL Financial LLC Has $68.46 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $68,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.