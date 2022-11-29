Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $173,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Moody’s Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

