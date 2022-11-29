iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

