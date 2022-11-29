LPL Financial LLC Acquires 70,938 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

