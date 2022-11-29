Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.2% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 968,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,496,000 after buying an additional 143,916 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.