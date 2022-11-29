Natixis Investment Managers International Has $404,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

