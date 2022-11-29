Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.