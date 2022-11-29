Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 2,610 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $78,692,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after purchasing an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

