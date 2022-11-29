Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 891 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.