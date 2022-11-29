Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

