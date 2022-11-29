Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $49,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 57.1% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 80.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.8 %

Phreesia stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

