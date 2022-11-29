Credit Suisse AG Has $50.29 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $50,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,474 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,317,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

