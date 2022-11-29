Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $53,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.